Energi Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $284,771.57 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $284,771.57 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00108782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00028172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00022320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005520 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,563,133 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

