Fei USD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $120,211.82 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $12.32 million and $120,211.82 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00023978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,500.90 or 0.99986977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012002 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009930 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00156685 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,453,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,195,026 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,453,693.83082771 with 13,195,026.44806542 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.93925355 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $108,867.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

