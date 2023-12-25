Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) and Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Head to Head Analysis

Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Free Report) and Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Badger Meter shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Badger Meter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flexpoint Sensor Systems and Badger Meter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexpoint Sensor Systems N/A N/A N/A Badger Meter 12.78% 18.28% 13.22%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexpoint Sensor Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.17 Badger Meter $668.48 million 6.78 $66.50 million $2.90 53.29

This table compares Flexpoint Sensor Systems and Badger Meter’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Badger Meter has higher revenue and earnings than Flexpoint Sensor Systems. Flexpoint Sensor Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Badger Meter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and Badger Meter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexpoint Sensor Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Badger Meter 1 3 1 0 2.00

Badger Meter has a consensus target price of $146.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.10%. Given Badger Meter’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Badger Meter is more favorable than Flexpoint Sensor Systems.

Summary

Badger Meter beats Flexpoint Sensor Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner. It provides automotive products; glove systems for medical, gaming, and virtual reality segments, as well as health rehabilitation, unmanned systems control, smartphone interaction, and professional training applications; emergency vehicles; swell sensors; and monitoring systems. The company also offers products for use medical devices, such as disposable colonoscopes and other medical devices; flow control and shoes applications; and other applications that include industrial control systems, medical equipment and instrumentation, computer peripherals, automotive transmission equipment, commercial vending equipment, and other devices. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, manufacturers, or distributors worldwide. The company was formerly known as Micropoint, Inc. and changed its name to Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. in July 1999. Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in West Jordan, Utah.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc. manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives. In addition, the company offers ORION (SE) for traditional fixed network applications; and ORION Cellular for utility-owned fixed network infrastructure, as well as BEACON, a secure cloud-hosted software suite that establishes alerts for specific conditions and allows consumer engagement tools that permit end water customers to view and manage their water usage activity. Its flow instrumentation products are used in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, and corporate sustainability markets. The company serves water utilities, industrial, and other industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and representatives. Badger Meter, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

