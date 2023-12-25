GameStop (NYSE:GME) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.97. 3,329,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.67 and a beta of -0.28. GameStop has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $65,030.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,495.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 16,872 shares of company stock worth $260,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of GameStop by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 357,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,774,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,536,000 after acquiring an additional 157,131 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

