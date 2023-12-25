Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NASDAQ:GRVY traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.04. 31,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74. Gravity has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $130.69 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gravity by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gravity by 2.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gravity by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gravity by 80.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Gravity by 450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

