Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading Down 5.9%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

