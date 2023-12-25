Head-To-Head Review: Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) vs. Marijuana Company of America (OTCMKTS:MCOA)

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) and Marijuana Company of America (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zoetis and Marijuana Company of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis $8.37 billion 10.69 $2.11 billion $4.92 39.63 Marijuana Company of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Marijuana Company of America.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis 27.24% 52.22% 17.17% Marijuana Company of America N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Zoetis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Zoetis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zoetis and Marijuana Company of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Marijuana Company of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zoetis currently has a consensus target price of $220.11, indicating a potential upside of 12.89%. Given Zoetis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zoetis is more favorable than Marijuana Company of America.

Summary

Zoetis beats Marijuana Company of America on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company also offers parasiticides; vaccines; anti-infectives; other pharmaceutical products; dermatology; and medicated feed additives. In addition, the company provides animal health diagnostics, including point-of-care diagnostic products and laboratory; and other non-pharmaceutical products. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Marijuana Company of America

Marijuana Company of America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) products under the hempSMART brand name in the United States. The company offers hempSMART products comprising hempSMART Brain, a patented and formulated personal care consumer product for brain wellness; hempSMART Pain capsules for temporary relief of minor discomfort with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream to reduce minor discomfort and promote muscle relaxation; hempSMART Drops, a hemp CBD oil tincture drops; hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs; hempSMART Face, a facial moisturizer; and hempSMART drink mix, an industrial hemp based powderized CBD drink through its web site and affiliate marketing programs. It also distributes hemp and CBD products, such as smoke and vape shop related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and consumers through www.cdistro.com. The company was formerly known as Converge Global, Inc. and changed its name to Marijuana Company of America, Inc. in December 2015. Marijuana Company of America, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

