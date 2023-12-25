Jet Protocol (JET) 1-Day Volume Tops $158,742.83

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $4.10 million and $158,742.83 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00023749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,476.61 or 1.00061383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010130 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00157384 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00249044 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $170,264.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.