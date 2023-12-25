Komodo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.47 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $40.80 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00072574 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00039214 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00025267 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000202 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

