Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Cap of $4.22 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $433.13 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,651,903 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,618,371.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00497691 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $194.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.