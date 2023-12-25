MetisDAO Market Capitalization Tops $321.89 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 48% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 165.9% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $321.89 million and approximately $77.90 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $70.38 or 0.00161876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00023586 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,462.72 or 0.99966556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012092 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003619 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 51.82324624 USD and is up 36.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $25,460,429.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

