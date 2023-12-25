National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Stock Price Up 2%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 91,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 227,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,975,000 after acquiring an additional 156,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 109,023 shares in the last quarter.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Stories

