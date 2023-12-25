Orbit Chain Trading 13.3% Lower This Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $47.14 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,412,698 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit Chain (ORC) is a multi-asset blockchain platform that facilitates the storage, transfer, and verification of information and assets across various public blockchains. It acts as a hub, allowing fluid asset movement and interaction within a single network, aiming to solve the liquidity problem of traditional blockchain systems. The ORC token is used for transferring data or assets, staking, governance voting rights, and as part of the cost for using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

