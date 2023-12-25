Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading Down 5.3%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.26. 156,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 195,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Powerbridge Technologies Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBTS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

