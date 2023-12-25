Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $108.50 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.95 or 0.00013665 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $108.50 million and $5.09 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00023978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,500.90 or 0.99986977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012002 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009930 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00156685 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.74784146 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $6,565,345.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

