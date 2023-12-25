Rarible Market Capitalization Hits $42.45 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00004234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $42.45 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rarible

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,073,676 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RARI is the native cryptocurrency for the Rarible protocol, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token. It empowers token holders with decision-making rights, enabling them to propose ideas and vote on platform upgrades. Rarible is a community-owned marketplace for creating, trading, and collecting non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It operates on the Ethereum blockchain and supports multiple chains like Ethereum, Tezos, and Flow. RARI tokens can be earned by participating on the Rarible platform and are used for curating content and participating in governance. The token’s role in governance allows holders to influence the development and operational aspects of Rarible. Rarible was established by Alex Salnikov and Alexei Falin, and is based in New York.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

