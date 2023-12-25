ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 76.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $29.02 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00166848 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009184 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002264 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

