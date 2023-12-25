Request 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.63 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $102.47 million and $2.63 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00023857 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,433.20 or 1.00008085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00012182 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00180869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10084181 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $2,571,974.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.