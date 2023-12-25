Secret (SIE) Price Down 22.3% Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Secret has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $7,852.42 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00133248 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00038502 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00027866 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005195 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002242 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00326719 USD and is up 5.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,202.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

