Sirius XM Canada (TSE:XSR) Trading Down 0.2%

Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:XSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.49 and last traded at C$4.49. Approximately 149,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 68,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

Sirius XM Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.49.

About Sirius XM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc is an audio entertainment company. The Company is a subscription-based media company, which is engaged in establishing and operating a Canadian satellite radio service. It broadcasts over 130 satellite radio channels. The Company broadcasts music, sports, talk, entertainment and other content on a subscription fee basis in Canada.

