Square Token (SQUA) Trading Up 12% Over Last Week

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Square Token has a market capitalization of $44,326.58 and $57.61 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Square Token has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.0214252 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $36.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

