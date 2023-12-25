Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:TPK) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.51 and last traded at C$5.50. 5,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 13,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98. The company has a market cap of C$49.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

