Syscoin Hits One Day Volume of $3.52 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $101.21 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,872.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.36 or 0.00539660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00116112 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00024718 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 738,478,764 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.