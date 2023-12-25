Telcoin (TEL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $76.11 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a market cap of $76.11 million and $25.59 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

