TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $615.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,015.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $934.41 and its 200-day moving average is $891.24. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,860,000 after buying an additional 644,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $180,823,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

