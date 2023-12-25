Venus USDC (vUSDC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $97.59 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $109.06 million and $97.59 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02287019 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $98,302,586.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.