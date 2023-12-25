Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.01 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $51.25 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00109006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00028339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022379 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,484,625 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

