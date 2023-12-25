Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT) Stock Price Down 2%

Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC (LON:WPCT – Get Free Report) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.61 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33.60 ($0.43). Approximately 1,888,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,977,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.30 ($0.44).
Woodford Patient Capital Trust Stock Down 2.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £305.30 million and a P/E ratio of 5.33.
About Woodford Patient Capital Trust
Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, early stage, growth stage, and mature stage investments. These include companies at a pre-revenue and pre-profit stage which have strong intellectual property and technology. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Woodford Patient Capital Trust
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Woodford Patient Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodford Patient Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.