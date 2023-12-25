Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $21.91 billion and approximately $8,838.50 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,469,543,874 coins and its circulating supply is 35,356,979,299 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,469,543,873.582 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.6100476 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $20,392.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

