Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Cap Hits $9.38 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and $1.32 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,354,311,504 coins and its circulating supply is 88,354,307,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,359,978,711.29477 with 88,359,969,382.44562 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10619344 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,172,770.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

