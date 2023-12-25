XYO Market Capitalization Hits $91.78 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $91.78 million and approximately $14.01 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XYO has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00023665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,447.69 or 1.00069491 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012073 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000808 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00172318 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00642459 USD and is up 10.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $12,054,686.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

