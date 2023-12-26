42-coin (42) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.38 million and $74.79 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for about $32,740.93 or 0.77508304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00171645 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00017395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009273 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

