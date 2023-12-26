aelf (ELF) Price Down 22% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. aelf has a market cap of $438.95 million and approximately $69.41 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002083 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000976 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,039,494 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.