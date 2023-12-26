Algorand Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $111.17 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00103079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00026833 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00021244 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,004,831,487 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.