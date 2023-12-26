American Tower Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 46,901 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,028% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,159 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,930,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,020,034,000 after buying an additional 196,942 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,757,000 after buying an additional 60,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in American Tower by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.24. 1,052,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.44 and its 200-day moving average is $185.79. American Tower has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

