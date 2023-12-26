American Tower Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 46,901 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,028% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,159 call options.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.
Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.24. 1,052,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.44 and its 200-day moving average is $185.79. American Tower has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
