Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 144.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

