Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.15

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 2717901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Castelli sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $231,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $76,504.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 877,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,289.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Castelli sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $231,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,863 shares of company stock worth $1,028,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,131,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,924,000 after acquiring an additional 107,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,819,000 after purchasing an additional 655,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

