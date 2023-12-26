Ark Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Ark has a market cap of $170.47 million and approximately $16.51 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002453 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002098 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002703 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,824,232 coins and its circulating supply is 177,825,018 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.