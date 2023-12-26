Art de Finance (ADF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $697,618.14

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Art de Finance has a market cap of $362.16 million and $697,618.14 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Art de Finance has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for $3.89 or 0.00009196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance was first traded on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,146,822 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 93,146,822 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 3.96042281 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $668,923.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Art de Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

