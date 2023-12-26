Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on January 15th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0373 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

ARESF opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $7.31.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

