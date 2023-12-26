Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on January 15th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0373 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

ARESF opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $7.31.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

