Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.21

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 101614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.1109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Atlas Copco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

