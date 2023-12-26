Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Raises Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58.

Autohome Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ATHM opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. Autohome has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $261.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.12 million. Autohome had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

