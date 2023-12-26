Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Volume Tops $1.28 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $15.80 billion and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $43.23 or 0.00102137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00026763 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00021142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,473,622 coins and its circulating supply is 365,440,712 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

