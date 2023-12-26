Bancor Price Tops $0.76 on Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC on exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $102.09 million and $12.04 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00023029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,295.56 or 1.00023331 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012317 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010798 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00183487 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,476,737 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 134,477,209.63740507 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.75657441 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 390 active market(s) with $6,994,129.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

