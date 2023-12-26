Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Barings Corporate Investors Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of MCI stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $18.39.
About Barings Corporate Investors
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
