Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MCI stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

Institutional Trading of Barings Corporate Investors

About Barings Corporate Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 197,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter valued at $2,787,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

