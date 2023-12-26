Beta Finance (BETA) Price Reaches $0.0829

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $13.27 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0829 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

