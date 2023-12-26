Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Down 2.2%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.75. 1,189,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,755,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.88.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BYND

Beyond Meat Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $568.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after acquiring an additional 150,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.