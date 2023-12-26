BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $528.36 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $42,545.44 or 1.00060590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $528.36 million and approximately $620,678.98 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00023117 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012388 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010581 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00182318 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 42,784.30613987 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $607,280.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

