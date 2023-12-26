Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $70,389.36

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0974 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $18.17 million and $70,389.36 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00143160 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00042511 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00026952 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006130 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002488 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

