BitDAO (BIT) Trading 42.5% Higher Over Last Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and $703,990.15 worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001859 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO (BIT) is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization aimed at boosting the decentralized economy. It is collectively owned and managed by its community of BIT token holders, who propose and vote on various matters. BIT tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to submit proposals and vote on issues. They also foster development and adoption of BIT-enabled products. The BitDAO Treasury, using Safe, manages the organization’s assets. The BIT token, modelled on Compound Finance’s COMP token, supports delegated voting and off-chain vote aggregation, with plans for on-chain governance in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

